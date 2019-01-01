ñol

Kite Realty Gr Trust
(NYSE:KRG)
21.24
0.44[2.12%]
At close: May 27
21.24
00
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low20.71 - 21.27
52 Week High/Low18.43 - 23.35
Open / Close20.95 / 21.24
Float / Outstanding154.3M / 219M
Vol / Avg.1.1M / 1.5M
Mkt Cap4.7B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price21.85
Div / Yield0.84/4.04%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.08
Total Float154.3M

Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE:KRG), Dividends

Kite Realty Gr Trust issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Kite Realty Gr Trust generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.83%

Annual Dividend

$0.8

Last Dividend

Apr 8

Next Dividend

Jul 7
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Kite Realty Gr Trust Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Kite Realty Gr Trust (KRG) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 11, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of July 7, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Kite Realty Gr Trust (KRG) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Kite Realty Gr Trust ($KRG) will be on July 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Kite Realty Gr Trust (KRG) shares by July 8, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Kite Realty Gr Trust (KRG) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Kite Realty Gr Trust (KRG) will be on July 7, 2022 and will be $0.21

Q
What is the dividend yield for Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE:KRG)?
A

The most current yield for Kite Realty Gr Trust (KRG) is 4.07% and is payable next on July 15, 2022

