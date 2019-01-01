ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Kinsale Capital Gr
(NYSE:KNSL)
220.63
6.26[2.92%]
At close: May 27
220.23
-0.4000[-0.18%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low216.02 - 220.45
52 Week High/Low156.27 - 245.17
Open / Close216.77 / 220.23
Float / Outstanding19.3M / 22.9M
Vol / Avg.70.5K / 104.8K
Mkt Cap5.1B
P/E32.43
50d Avg. Price222.59
Div / Yield0.52/0.24%
Payout Ratio6.96
EPS1.4
Total Float19.3M

Kinsale Capital Gr (NYSE:KNSL), Dividends

Kinsale Capital Gr issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Kinsale Capital Gr generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.26%

Annual Dividend

$0.52

Last Dividend

May 31
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Kinsale Capital Gr Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Kinsale Capital Gr (KNSL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kinsale Capital Gr. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.13 on June 13, 2021.

Q
What date did I need to own Kinsale Capital Gr (KNSL) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kinsale Capital Gr (KNSL). The last dividend payout was on June 13, 2021 and was $0.13

Q
How much per share is the next Kinsale Capital Gr (KNSL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kinsale Capital Gr (KNSL). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.13 on June 13, 2021

Q
What is the dividend yield for Kinsale Capital Gr (NYSE:KNSL)?
A

Kinsale Capital Gr has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Kinsale Capital Gr (KNSL) was $0.13 and was paid out next on June 13, 2021.

Browse dividends on all stocks.