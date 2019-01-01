KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for KemPharm
KemPharm Questions & Answers
The latest price target for KemPharm (NASDAQ: KMPH) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $11.00 expecting KMPH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 134.54% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for KemPharm (NASDAQ: KMPH) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and KemPharm upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of KemPharm, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for KemPharm was filed on January 31, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 31, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest KemPharm (KMPH) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $10.00 to $11.00. The current price KemPharm (KMPH) is trading at is $4.69, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
