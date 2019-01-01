ñol

Kinross Gold
(NYSE:KGC)
4.555
-0.035[-0.76%]
Last update: 2:02PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low4.53 - 4.66
52 Week High/Low3.92 - 8.23
Open / Close4.66 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.3B
Vol / Avg.7.4M / 21.4M
Mkt Cap5.9B
P/E26.33
50d Avg. Price5.31
Div / Yield0.12/2.61%
Payout Ratio68.85
EPS-0.41
Total Float-

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Kinross Gold reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 10

EPS

$0.060

Quarterly Revenue

$768M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$768M

Earnings Recap

 

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Also check this out: Executives Buying These 5 Penny Stocks.

Earnings

Kinross Gold beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.07.

Revenue was up $315.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 5.11% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kinross Gold's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.07 0.13 0.15 0.22
EPS Actual 0.07 0.12 0.15 0.27
Revenue Estimate 954.51M 1.02B 1.07B 1.22B
Revenue Actual 862.50M 1.00B 986.50M 1.20B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Kinross Gold using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Kinross Gold Questions & Answers

Q
When is Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) reporting earnings?
A

Kinross Gold (KGC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.04, which beat the estimate of $0.02.

Q
What were Kinross Gold’s (NYSE:KGC) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $868.6M, which beat the estimate of $828M.

