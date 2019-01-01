Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 05:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Also check this out: Executives Buying These 5 Penny Stocks.
Earnings
Kinross Gold beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.07.
Revenue was up $315.50 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 5.11% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kinross Gold's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.07
|0.13
|0.15
|0.22
|EPS Actual
|0.07
|0.12
|0.15
|0.27
|Revenue Estimate
|954.51M
|1.02B
|1.07B
|1.22B
|Revenue Actual
|862.50M
|1.00B
|986.50M
|1.20B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Kinross Gold using advanced sorting and filters.
Kinross Gold Questions & Answers
Kinross Gold (KGC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.04, which beat the estimate of $0.02.
The Actual Revenue was $868.6M, which beat the estimate of $828M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.