Kinross Gold
(NYSE:KGC)
4.55
-0.04[-0.87%]
Last update: 2:57PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low4.53 - 4.66
52 Week High/Low3.92 - 8.23
Open / Close4.66 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.3B
Vol / Avg.8.2M / 21.4M
Mkt Cap5.9B
P/E26.33
50d Avg. Price5.31
Div / Yield0.12/2.61%
Payout Ratio68.85
EPS-0.41
Total Float-

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC), Dividends

Kinross Gold issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Kinross Gold generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.10%

Annual Dividend

$0.12

Last Dividend

Mar 9

Next Dividend

Jun 1
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Kinross Gold Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Kinross Gold (KGC) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 10, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 1, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Kinross Gold (KGC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Kinross Gold ($KGC) will be on June 16, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Kinross Gold (KGC) shares by June 2, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Kinross Gold (KGC) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Kinross Gold (KGC) will be on June 1, 2022 and will be $0.03

Q
What is the dividend yield for Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)?
A

The most current yield for Kinross Gold (KGC) is 2.61% and is payable next on June 16, 2022

