Korea Electric Power
(NYSE:KEP)
9.47
0.11[1.18%]
Last update: 2:12PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low9.42 - 9.49
52 Week High/Low8.2 - 12.28
Open / Close9.44 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.3B
Vol / Avg.37.8K / 184K
Mkt Cap12.2B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price9.01
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-2870.1
Total Float-

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Korea Electric Power reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 16

EPS

$-2.390

Quarterly Revenue

$13B

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$14.9T

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Korea Electric Power using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Korea Electric Power Questions & Answers

Q
When is Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) reporting earnings?
A

Korea Electric Power (KEP) is scheduled to report earnings on August 12, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.23, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Korea Electric Power’s (NYSE:KEP) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $11.5B, which beat the estimate of $0K.

