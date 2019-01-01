Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$-2.390
Quarterly Revenue
$13B
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$14.9T
Earnings History
Korea Electric Power Questions & Answers
When is Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) reporting earnings?
Korea Electric Power (KEP) is scheduled to report earnings on August 12, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP)?
The Actual EPS was $0.23, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Korea Electric Power’s (NYSE:KEP) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $11.5B, which beat the estimate of $0K.
