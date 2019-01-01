Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Korea Electric Power
Korea Electric Power Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Korea Electric Power (NYSE: KEP) was reported by B of A Securities on November 21, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting KEP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Korea Electric Power (NYSE: KEP) was provided by B of A Securities, and Korea Electric Power upgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Korea Electric Power, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Korea Electric Power was filed on November 21, 2016 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 21, 2017.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Korea Electric Power (KEP) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Korea Electric Power (KEP) is trading at is $9.22, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
