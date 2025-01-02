Neumora Therapeutics, XPeng And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining more than 300 points on Thursday.
Shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. NMRA fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported data from KOASTAL-1 study of Navacaprant in major depressive disorder.
Neumora Therapeutics shares dipped 82.8% to $1.82 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.
- SES AI Corporation SES fell 10.1% to $1.97 in pre-market trading after declining around 10% on Tuesday.
- Tyra Biosciences, Inc. TYRA fell 5.8% to $13.11 in pre-market trading.
- Celcuity Inc. CELC fell 5.4% to $12.40 in pre-market trading.
- Peakstone Realty Trust PKST declined 5.1% to $10.51 in pre-market trading.
- GrafTech International Ltd. EAF fell 4.6% to $1.65 in pre-market trading.
- Kenon Holdings Ltd. KEN fell 4.3% to $32.53 in pre-market trading after gaining over 6% on Tuesday.
- RLX Technology Inc. RLX fell 4.2% to $2.0690 in pre-market trading.
- XPeng Inc. XPEV fell 1.4% to $11.66 in pre-market trading. XPeng delivered 36,695 vehicles last month, marking an increase of 82% year-over-year and 19% from November. For the full year 2024, XPeng delivered 190,068 EVs, marking a 34% year-over-year increase.
