Kenon Hldgs (NYSE:KEN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 31
EPS
$7.280
Quarterly Revenue
$135M
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$134.8M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Kenon Hldgs using advanced sorting and filters.
Kenon Hldgs Questions & Answers
When is Kenon Hldgs (NYSE:KEN) reporting earnings?
Kenon Hldgs (KEN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 31, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Kenon Hldgs (NYSE:KEN)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.38, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Kenon Hldgs’s (NYSE:KEN) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $544M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
