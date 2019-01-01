ñol

Kenon Hldgs
(NYSE:KEN)
58.2724
1.3924[2.45%]
Last update: 2:00PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low56.71 - 58.44
52 Week High/Low30.4 - 72.9
Open / Close57.11 / -
Float / Outstanding17.1M / 53.9M
Vol / Avg.23.6K / 50.2K
Mkt Cap3.1B
P/E3.29
50d Avg. Price59.95
Div / Yield7/12.31%
Payout Ratio10.77
EPS7.28
Total Float17.1M

Kenon Hldgs (NYSE:KEN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Kenon Hldgs reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Mar 31

EPS

$7.280

Quarterly Revenue

$135M

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$134.8M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Kenon Hldgs using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Kenon Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q
When is Kenon Hldgs (NYSE:KEN) reporting earnings?
A

Kenon Hldgs (KEN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 31, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Kenon Hldgs (NYSE:KEN)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.38, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Kenon Hldgs’s (NYSE:KEN) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $544M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

