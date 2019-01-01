Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Kelly Services
Kelly Services Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Kelly Services (NASDAQ: KELYA) was reported by Northcoast Research on August 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $29.00 expecting KELYA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 43.85% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Kelly Services (NASDAQ: KELYA) was provided by Northcoast Research, and Kelly Services upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Kelly Services, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Kelly Services was filed on August 10, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 10, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Kelly Services (KELYA) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $29.00. The current price Kelly Services (KELYA) is trading at is $20.16, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.