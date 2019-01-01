KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR), Dividends

KAR Auction Services issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash KAR Auction Services generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for KAR Auction Services. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.19 on April 3, 2020.
