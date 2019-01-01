Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Joint
Joint Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Joint (NASDAQ: JYNT) was reported by DA Davidson on May 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $13.00 expecting JYNT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -19.45% downside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Joint (NASDAQ: JYNT) was provided by DA Davidson, and Joint downgraded their underperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Joint, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Joint was filed on May 10, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 10, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Joint (JYNT) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $69.00 to $13.00. The current price Joint (JYNT) is trading at is $16.14, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
