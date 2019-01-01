Jackson Finl (NYSE:JXN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Jackson Finl
Jackson Finl Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Jackson Finl (NYSE: JXN) was reported by Goldman Sachs on June 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $36.00 expecting JXN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.45% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Jackson Finl (NYSE: JXN) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Jackson Finl maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Jackson Finl, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Jackson Finl was filed on June 6, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 6, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Jackson Finl (JXN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $40.00 to $36.00. The current price Jackson Finl (JXN) is trading at is $35.49, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
