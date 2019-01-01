GEE Group (AMEX:JOB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for GEE Group
GEE Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for GEE Group (AMEX: JOB) was reported by Alliance Global Partners on July 2, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.50 expecting JOB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 314.66% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for GEE Group (AMEX: JOB) was provided by Alliance Global Partners, and GEE Group upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of GEE Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for GEE Group was filed on July 2, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 2, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest GEE Group (JOB) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $2.50. The current price GEE Group (JOB) is trading at is $0.60, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
