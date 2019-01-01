GEE Group (AMEX:JOB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$0.020
Quarterly Revenue
$39.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$39.6M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of GEE Group using advanced sorting and filters.
GEE Group Questions & Answers
When is GEE Group (AMEX:JOB) reporting earnings?
GEE Group (JOB) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for GEE Group (AMEX:JOB)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.30, which missed the estimate of $0.03.
What were GEE Group’s (AMEX:JOB) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $46.1M, which missed the estimate of $50.8M.
