JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
JinkoSolar Holding Co missed estimated earnings by 83.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.6.
Revenue was up $1.12 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 3.66% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at JinkoSolar Holding Co's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.90
|0.02
|-0.16
|-0.02
|0.15
|EPS Actual
|0.67
|0.05
|0.89
|0.15
|0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|2.15B
|1.34B
|1.22B
|1.19B
|1.38B
|Revenue Actual
|2.57B
|1.33B
|1.23B
|1.21B
|1.44B
Earnings History
JinkoSolar Holding Co Questions & Answers
JinkoSolar Holding Co (JKS) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
JinkoSolar Holding Co (JKS) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on September 6, 2017 for Q2 and the Actual EPS was $0.28, which missed the estimate of $0.69.
JinkoSolar Holding Co (JKS) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on September 6, 2017 for Q2 and the Actual Revenue was $1.2B, which beat the estimate of $998.1M.
