ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
JinkoSolar Holding Co
(NYSE:JKS)
62.185
0.045[0.07%]
At close: Jun 3
66.06
3.875[6.23%]
PreMarket: 9:04AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low35.41 - 66.37
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 48.8M
Vol / Avg.140.9K / 1.3M
Mkt Cap3B
P/E37.5
50d Avg. Price53.27
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.6
Total Float-

JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

JinkoSolar Holding Co reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 28

EPS

$0.100

Quarterly Revenue

$2.3B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$14.8B

Earnings Recap

 

JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

JinkoSolar Holding Co missed estimated earnings by 83.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.6.

Revenue was up $1.12 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 3.66% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at JinkoSolar Holding Co's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.90 0.02 -0.16 -0.02 0.15
EPS Actual 0.67 0.05 0.89 0.15 0.11
Revenue Estimate 2.15B 1.34B 1.22B 1.19B 1.38B
Revenue Actual 2.57B 1.33B 1.23B 1.21B 1.44B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of JinkoSolar Holding Co using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

JinkoSolar Holding Co Questions & Answers

Q
When is JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) reporting earnings?
A

JinkoSolar Holding Co (JKS) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS)?
A

JinkoSolar Holding Co (JKS) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on September 6, 2017 for Q2 and the Actual EPS was $0.28, which missed the estimate of $0.69.

Q
What were JinkoSolar Holding Co’s (NYSE:JKS) revenues?
A

JinkoSolar Holding Co (JKS) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on September 6, 2017 for Q2 and the Actual Revenue was $1.2B, which beat the estimate of $998.1M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.