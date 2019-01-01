JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for JinkoSolar Holding Co
JinkoSolar Holding Co Questions & Answers
The latest price target for JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE: JKS) was reported by UBS on March 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $52.00 expecting JKS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -16.38% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE: JKS) was provided by UBS, and JinkoSolar Holding Co maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of JinkoSolar Holding Co, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for JinkoSolar Holding Co was filed on March 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest JinkoSolar Holding Co (JKS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $44.00 to $52.00. The current price JinkoSolar Holding Co (JKS) is trading at is $62.19, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.