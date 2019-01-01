ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
J&J Snack Foods
(NASDAQ:JJSF)
128.31
00
At close: Jun 3
128.31
00
PreMarket: 4:16PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low117.45 - 181.35
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding9M / 19.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 87.8K
Mkt Cap2.5B
P/E39.48
50d Avg. Price141.14
Div / Yield2.53/1.97%
Payout Ratio77.91
EPS0.17
Total Float9M

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF), Dividends

J&J Snack Foods issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash J&J Snack Foods generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.61%

Annual Dividend

$2.52

Last Dividend

Mar 22

Next Dividend

Jun 16
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

J&J Snack Foods Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 20, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 16, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for J&J Snack Foods ($JJSF) will be on July 11, 2022. Investors need to be owners of J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) shares by June 20, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) dividend?
A

The next dividend for J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) will be on June 16, 2022 and will be $0.63

Q
What is the dividend yield for J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF)?
A

The most current yield for J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) is 2.06% and is payable next on July 11, 2022

Browse dividends on all stocks.