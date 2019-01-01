J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF), Dividends

J&J Snack Foods issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash J&J Snack Foods generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
The next dividend payout for J&J Snack Foods ($JJSF) will be on July 11, 2022. Investors need to be owners of J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) shares by June 20, 2022
The next dividend for J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) will be on June 16, 2022 and will be $0.63
The most current yield for J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) is 2.06% and is payable next on July 11, 2022
