JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 05:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
JD.com beat estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.24.
Revenue was up $6.79 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 8.63% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at JD.com's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.24
|0.32
|0.41
|0.38
|EPS Actual
|0.35
|0.49
|0.45
|0.38
|Revenue Estimate
|43.36B
|33.90B
|38.28B
|29.67B
|Revenue Actual
|43.30B
|33.94B
|39.31B
|31.01B
Earnings History
JD.com (JD) is scheduled to report earnings on August 22, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 17, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.10, which beat the estimate of $0.08.
The Actual Revenue was $13.7B, which beat the estimate of $13.2B.
