QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.15 - 13.74
Mkt Cap
26M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
10.34
EPS
-0.11
Shares
3.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 3:02PM
Benzinga - Nov 29, 2021, 4:22PM
Benzinga - Jul 16, 2021, 11:34AM
Benzinga - Jul 15, 2021, 4:21PM
Benzinga - Apr 14, 2021, 4:24PM
Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd through its subsidiaries engages in the wholesale distribution of a variety of specialty wood products. It has three operating segments. The Industrial wood products segment is engaged in the processing and distribution of industrial wood products. The Pet Fencing and Other segment, which is the key revenue driver, operates as a wholesaler of wood products and a manufacturer and distributor of specialty metal products. The Seed processing and sales segment processes and distributes agricultural seed and Corporate and administrative.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.110
REV12.918M
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.180
REV15.100M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Jewett-Cameron Trading Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jewett-Cameron Trading (JCTCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ: JCTCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Jewett-Cameron Trading's (JCTCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jewett-Cameron Trading.

Q

What is the target price for Jewett-Cameron Trading (JCTCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jewett-Cameron Trading

Q

Current Stock Price for Jewett-Cameron Trading (JCTCF)?

A

The stock price for Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ: JCTCF) is $7.45 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jewett-Cameron Trading (JCTCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jewett-Cameron Trading.

Q

When is Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) reporting earnings?

A

Jewett-Cameron Trading’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 13, 2022.

Q

Is Jewett-Cameron Trading (JCTCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jewett-Cameron Trading.

Q

What sector and industry does Jewett-Cameron Trading (JCTCF) operate in?

A

Jewett-Cameron Trading is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.