Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd through its subsidiaries engages in the wholesale distribution of a variety of specialty wood products. It has three operating segments. The Industrial wood products segment is engaged in the processing and distribution of industrial wood products. The Pet Fencing and Other segment, which is the key revenue driver, operates as a wholesaler of wood products and a manufacturer and distributor of specialty metal products. The Seed processing and sales segment processes and distributes agricultural seed and Corporate and administrative.