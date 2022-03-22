75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: NRSN) shares jumped 299.4% to close at $6.23 on Monday as the company received clearance from the FDA to initiate a pharmacokinetic study of PrimeC in healthy adult subjects.
- Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) gained 58.4% to settle at $1.22. Clarus Therapeutics recently reported initiation of Phase 4 trial of JATENZO for treatment of hypogonadal men with chronic kidney disease.
- Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: YMTX) shares surged 58% to settle at $1.77.
- Ipsidy Inc. (NASDAQ: AUID) gained 54.1% to settle at $4.67. authID.ai reported 2021 revenue of $2.3 million, up from $2.1 million year over year.
- BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NILE) gained 48.6% to close at $0.83. BitNile's TurnOnGreen resumed expansion of its electric vehicle charging network and e-commerce operations.
- United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: UTME) shares climbed 44.8% to close at $2.78 following a 12% surge on Friday.
- Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRMA) surged 44% to settle at $1.44.
- Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) jumped 43.2% to settle at $9.08 following a statement from U.S. President Joe Biden calling for increased cybersecurity measures.
- PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) surged 39.6% to close at $1.55. PainReform recently reported a FY21 net loss of $7.2 million.
Check out our premarket coverage here .
- BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBD) gained 38.7% to close at $2.15 after dropping 39% on Friday. BT Brands recently posted Q4 sales of $1.85 million.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) jumped 38% to close at $0.4556 after declining more than 22% on Friday.
- O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ: OIIM) gained 34.4% to close at $4.34. O2Micro reported the receipt of a preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire the company.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) gained 32.8% to settle at $2.35.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) gained 28.8% to close at $0.2641 after dipping around 32% on Friday.
- Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPS) rose 28.3% to settle at $0.8205.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) gained 28.1% to settle at $1.15. The company recently posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) climbed 27.7% to close at $64.60 as the company agreed to be acquired by Thoma Bravo in an all-cash deal valued at around $10.7 billion.
- Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) shares rose 27.1% to settle at $2.63. Hudson Capital said its Fr8PrivateFleet product secured new and existing customers, including one of Mexico’s largest food producers.
- Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) rose 26.8% to close at $2.22 after the company announced a new $12 million equity investment from a registered direct offering of 6.86 million shares of common stock at $1.75 per share.
- Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) gained 26.4% to settle at $2.2750.
- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) gained 26.2% to settle at $7.56 following a statement from U.S. President Joe Biden calling for increased cybersecurity measures.
- SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) jumped 25.7% to close at $0.6915.
- Alleghany Corporation (NYSE: Y) gained 24.8% to close at $844.60 after Berkshire Hathaway announced it would acquire the company for $848.02/share.
- SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ: SCWX) surged 24.7% to settle at $13.26. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley lowered their price targets on the stock.
- Fast Radius, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSRD) gained 24.6% to settle at $1.67. Fast Radius recently named Erin Stone as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, and James Erkenswick as Chief Accounting Officer.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) rose 23.8% to close at $3.07 after jumping 5% on Friday.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) gained 23.7% to settle at $1.83. Quoin Pharmaceuticals recently announced submission of IND for QRX003 for Netherton Syndrome.
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) jumped 23.6% to close at $1.31.
- Heliogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLGN) gained 22.2% to settle at $6.01.
- LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) climbed 22% to close at $2.88.
- Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) rose 21.9% to close at $1.56.
- Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE: IPI) jumped 21.6% to close at $84.04.
- EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) rose 21.2% to settle at $29.59.
- NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGL) gained 20.5% to close at $2.06. NexGel (NASDAQ: NXGL) reported $533.00 thousand in sales for the fourth quarter.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) climbed 20.3% to close at $0.2147. Zosano Pharma recently reduced 31% of its staff as the FDA rejected its already-rejected migraine drug last month.
- Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV) rose 20.2% to settle at $5.71. Zenvia, last week, reported Q4 adjusted gross profit of R$62.1 million.
- Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLO) gained 19.9% to close at $9.22.
- OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) jumped 18.4% to close at $1.67.
- Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SERA) climbed 17.6% to settle at $3.48.
- Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR) gained 17.6% to close at $2.27.
- Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) gained 17.1% to close at $12.34. Stifel maintained Cognyte Software with a Buy and lowered the price target from $26 to $21.
- Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN) rose 13.7% to close at $8.41.
- MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTW) shares rose 12.9% to settle at $5.00. The company recently posted upbeat quarterly sales.
- Owlet, Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) gained 11.9% to close at $3.58.
- Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ: JWEL) surged 11.7% to close at $2.38.
- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) jumped 11.1% to close at $27.09.
- Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) rose 10.7% to close at $3.21 after jumping around 19% on Friday.
- Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) surged 10% to close at $90.69. Argus Research maintained Alcoa with a Buy and raised the price target from $68 to $95.
Losers
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) shares tumbled 69% to close at $2.31 on Monday after releasing topline results from its Phase 1 SEAL study evaluating ADAIR, an abuse-deterrent formulation of immediate-release (IR) dextroamphetamine for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The study did not meet its primary endpoint, Emax Drug Liking. ADAIR scored similarly to what was observed in an earlier proof-of-concept study.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) shares dipped 43.2% to close at $0.2750 after the company said it would terminate its URIROX-2 Study to reduce kidney stone disease progression.
- Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) dipped 36.7% to settle at $1.50 after the company announced an upsized public offering of 37.5 million units at $1.60 per unit.
- Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOUR) dropped 32.8% to close at $3.60.
- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: JCTCF) fell 25.6% to settle at $5.76.
- CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CINC) dropped 25.1% to close at $14.82.
- Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIGL) fell 24.4% to settle at $7.79.
- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) fell 24.2% to close at $0.7582 after jumping over 73% on Friday.
- Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CNTB) fell 23.4% to close at $3.79.
- Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVLU) dipped 23.4% to close at $5.67.
- Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCT) declined 23% to close at $6.03.
- Boxed, Inc. (NYSE: BOXD) fell 20.8% to close at $8.04. Boxed recently posted Q4 loss of $1.64 per share.
- 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) fell 20.6% to close at $3.00.
- Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) dipped 20.2% to settle at $1.03. Sonim Technologies posted Q4 sales of $15.9 million.
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) fell 18.3% to close at $3.79 after the company announced full results from the pivotal SORAYA trial of mirvetuximab soravtansine in ovarian cancer at the SGO annual meeting. Also, RBC Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform and lowered its price target from $9 to $6.
- Telesat Corporation (NASDAQ: TSAT) declined 17.9% to close at $18.81. Telesat recently posted FY 2021 adjusted EBITDA of C$603 million.
- Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRO) fell 17.8% to close at $7.97.
- Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH) fell 17.7% to close at $2.60 after jumping 55% on Friday.
- TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) fell 16.4% to close at $1.07. TC BioPharm recently said FDA orphan drug status was granted for OmniImmune.
- EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX) dipped 14.7% to close at $3.54. EQRx is scheduled to hold Q4 financial results conference call on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
- KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) fell 14.1% to close at $12.15.
- Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) fell 12.4% to close at $683.45, possibly selling off following a rally heading into Friday's close.
- Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSE: AAMC) fell 12% to close at $15.75.
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) fell 11.2% to close at $0.2366 after gaining 8% on Friday.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) shares fell 10.6% to settle at $0.3089 after climbing 23% on Friday.
- Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PALI) fell 8.5% to settle at $0.8050. Palisade recently reported cash and cash equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2021 of $10.5 million.
- China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (NYSE: CEA) shares fell 6.3% to close at $17.83. A China Eastern Airlines Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) 737-800NG plane carrying 132 people crashed in China’s southwestern province of Guangxi, reported Bloomberg.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas