Jewett-Cameron Trading
(NASDAQ:JCTCF)
6.98
00
At close: Jun 3
7.24
0.2600[3.72%]
PreMarket: 9:29AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low5.5 - 13.74
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding2.4M / 3.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 4.6K
Mkt Cap24.4M
P/E8.45
50d Avg. Price7.05
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.08
Total Float2.4M

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Jewett-Cameron Trading reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 14

EPS

$0.080

Quarterly Revenue

$14.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

$14.1M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Jewett-Cameron Trading using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Jewett-Cameron Trading Questions & Answers

Q
When is Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) reporting earnings?
A

Jewett-Cameron Trading (JCTCF) is scheduled to report earnings on July 14, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 14, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.27, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Jewett-Cameron Trading’s (NASDAQ:JCTCF) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $16.7M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

