Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 14
EPS
$0.080
Quarterly Revenue
$14.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)
$14.1M
Earnings History
Jewett-Cameron Trading Questions & Answers
When is Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) reporting earnings?
Jewett-Cameron Trading (JCTCF) is scheduled to report earnings on July 14, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 14, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF)?
The Actual EPS was $0.27, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Jewett-Cameron Trading’s (NASDAQ:JCTCF) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $16.7M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
