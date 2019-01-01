JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

JetBlue Airways beat estimated earnings by 6.98%, reporting an EPS of $-0.8 versus an estimate of $-0.86.

Revenue was up $1.00 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.14% increase in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.