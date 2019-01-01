JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties
JBG SMITH Properties Questions & Answers
The latest price target for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS) was reported by BMO Capital on May 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $30.00 expecting JBGS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.23% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS) was provided by BMO Capital, and JBG SMITH Properties downgraded their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of JBG SMITH Properties, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for JBG SMITH Properties was filed on May 31, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 31, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $30.00. The current price JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) is trading at is $25.59, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
