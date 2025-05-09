Smart, Hedged And Contrarian: Invesco's New ETFs Tackle Growth, Risk, Value Gaps

In a market that’s swinging between AI mania and recession fear, Invesco is intervening with a fresh set of three active ETFs that vow to do more than simply track the herd—they’re built to think a bit harder and hedge a bit wiser.

The three ETFs — Invesco QQQ Hedged Advantage ETF QQHG, Invesco Comstock Contrarian Equity ETF CSTK and Invesco Managed Futures Strategy ETF IMF—debuted on Wednesday. The ETFs provide a diversified arsenal fueled by the company’s extensive bench of active managers. The funds seek to benefit investors seeking growth, downside protection, and reduced correlation—all packaged within the tax and trading efficiency of an ETF structure.

What’s Inside The Toolbelt?

QQHG: A strategic spin on a crowd-pleaser. QQHG follows the Nasdaq 100 Index but takes it one step further by adding an options overlay that helps control downside risk—ideal for those who desire growth potential without the sensation of walking a tightrope without a net.

CSTK: That’s the value-oriented hawks’ play. It invests for capital appreciation and income by focusing on pricing disconnections—those infrequent occasions when a company’s stock is selling significantly below its intrinsic value. It’s contrarian, traditional and driven by Invesco’s proven Comstock team.

IMF: Don’t confuse it with global monetary authorities, but this IMF applies a systematic, long/short methodology to futures trading. With exposure to asset classes and geographies, it seeks to deliver long-term returns with low correlation to traditional markets. Consider it a volatility buffer with global reach.

The active ETF revolution is a pivot from the era of vanilla indexing to one that’s more subtle and more strategy-driven. Invesco is embracing that change by coupling rules-based investing with experienced human intuition—smart beta with acuter instincts.

