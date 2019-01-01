QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Lb-shell PLC operates through its subsidiary and is engaged in the fuel cell engineering business. It develops proton-exchange membrane hydrogen fuel cells as a clean energy solution for the distributed energy, diesel replacement, automotive and aerial drone markets. Some of the company's products are Fuel cell power for UAVS, Automotive products, and others.

Lb-shell Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lb-shell (ITNRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lb-shell (OTCEM: ITNRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lb-shell's (ITNRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lb-shell.

Q

What is the target price for Lb-shell (ITNRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lb-shell

Q

Current Stock Price for Lb-shell (ITNRF)?

A

The stock price for Lb-shell (OTCEM: ITNRF) is $0.0025 last updated Today at 2:31:36 PM.

Q

Does Lb-shell (ITNRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lb-shell.

Q

When is Lb-shell (OTCEM:ITNRF) reporting earnings?

A

Lb-shell does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lb-shell (ITNRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lb-shell.

Q

What sector and industry does Lb-shell (ITNRF) operate in?

A

Lb-shell is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.