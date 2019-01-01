IRSA Inversiones y Stock (NYSE:IRS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 11
EPS
$-0.140
Quarterly Revenue
$79M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$6.6B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of IRSA Inversiones y using advanced sorting and filters.
IRSA Inversiones y Questions & Answers
When is IRSA Inversiones y (NYSE:IRS) reporting earnings?
IRSA Inversiones y (IRS) is scheduled to report earnings on November 18, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for IRSA Inversiones y (NYSE:IRS)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.14, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were IRSA Inversiones y’s (NYSE:IRS) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $79M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.