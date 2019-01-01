ñol

IRSA Inversiones y
(NYSE:IRS)
$3.90
-0.10[-2.50%]
At close: Sep 2
$4.08
0.1800[4.62%]
After Hours: 4:10PM EDT
Day High/Low3.87 - 4.0752 Week High/Low3.16 - 5.77Open / Close4.05 / 3.88Float / Outstanding- / 81.1M
Vol / Avg.47.7K / 52.3KMkt Cap316.2MP/E-50d Avg. Price3.83
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-EPS326.2Total Float-

IRSA Inversiones y Stock (NYSE:IRS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

IRSA Inversiones y reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 11

EPS

$-0.140

Quarterly Revenue

$79M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$6.6B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of IRSA Inversiones y using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert

IRSA Inversiones y Questions & Answers

Q
When is IRSA Inversiones y (NYSE:IRS) reporting earnings?
A

IRSA Inversiones y (IRS) is scheduled to report earnings on November 18, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for IRSA Inversiones y (NYSE:IRS)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.14, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were IRSA Inversiones y’s (NYSE:IRS) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $79M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

