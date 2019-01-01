IRSA Inversiones y Stock (NYSE:IRS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y
IRSA Inversiones y Questions & Answers
The latest price target for IRSA Inversiones y (NYSE: IRS) was reported by Morgan Stanley on July 21, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting IRS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for IRSA Inversiones y (NYSE: IRS) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and IRSA Inversiones y downgraded their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of IRSA Inversiones y, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for IRSA Inversiones y was filed on July 21, 2016 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 21, 2017.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest IRSA Inversiones y (IRS) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price IRSA Inversiones y (IRS) is trading at is $3.90, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
