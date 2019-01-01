IF Bancorp Stock (NASDAQ:IROQ), Dividends

|Day High/Low19.5 - 19.55
|52 Week High/Low17.1 - 26.73
|Open / Close19.55 / 19.5
|Float / Outstanding2.4M / 3.3M
|Vol / Avg.0.6K / 2.6K
|Mkt Cap63.5M
|P/E10.66
|50d Avg. Price18.76
|Div / Yield0.4/2.04%
|Payout Ratio19.02
|EPS0.34
|Total Float2.4M
IF Bancorp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash IF Bancorp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
Target’s next dividend was announced on August 10, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of September 22, 2022.
The next dividend payout for IF Bancorp ($IROQ) will be on October 14, 2022. Investors need to be owners of IF Bancorp (IROQ) shares by September 23, 2022
The next dividend for IF Bancorp (IROQ) will be on September 22, 2022 and will be $0.20
The most current yield for IF Bancorp (IROQ) is 2.17% and is payable next on October 14, 2022
Browse dividends on all stocks.