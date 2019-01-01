ñol

IF Bancorp
(NASDAQ:IROQ)
$19.50
-0.12[-0.61%]
At close: Sep 2
$17.50
-2.00[-10.26%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low19.5 - 19.5552 Week High/Low17.1 - 26.73Open / Close19.55 / 19.5Float / Outstanding2.4M / 3.3M
Vol / Avg.0.6K / 2.6KMkt Cap63.5MP/E10.6650d Avg. Price18.76
Div / Yield0.4/2.04%Payout Ratio19.02EPS0.34Total Float2.4M

IF Bancorp Stock (NASDAQ:IROQ), Dividends

IF Bancorp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash IF Bancorp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.42%

Annual Dividend

$0.35

Last Dividend

Mar 25

Next Dividend

Sep 22
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert

IF Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next IF Bancorp (IROQ) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on August 10, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of September 22, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own IF Bancorp (IROQ) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for IF Bancorp ($IROQ) will be on October 14, 2022. Investors need to be owners of IF Bancorp (IROQ) shares by September 23, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next IF Bancorp (IROQ) dividend?
A

The next dividend for IF Bancorp (IROQ) will be on September 22, 2022 and will be $0.20

Q
What is the dividend yield for IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ)?
A

The most current yield for IF Bancorp (IROQ) is 2.17% and is payable next on October 14, 2022

