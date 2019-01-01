QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
IronNet Inc is a global cybersecurity leader that is transforming how organizations secure their networks by delivering the first-ever Collective Defense platform operating at scale.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.150-0.230 -0.0800
REV6.913M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

IronNet Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IronNet (IRNT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IronNet (NYSE: IRNT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IronNet's (IRNT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for IronNet (IRNT) stock?

A

The latest price target for IronNet (NYSE: IRNT) was reported by Guggenheim on January 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting IRNT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for IronNet (IRNT)?

A

The stock price for IronNet (NYSE: IRNT) is $4.08 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IronNet (IRNT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IronNet.

Q

When is IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) reporting earnings?

A

IronNet’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is IronNet (IRNT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IronNet.

Q

What sector and industry does IronNet (IRNT) operate in?

A

IronNet is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.