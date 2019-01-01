IronNet Stock (NYSE:IRNT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for IronNet
IronNet Questions & Answers
The latest price target for IronNet (NYSE: IRNT) was reported by Jefferies on September 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $27.00 expecting IRNT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1256.78% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for IronNet (NYSE: IRNT) was provided by Jefferies, and IronNet initiated their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of IronNet, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for IronNet was filed on September 29, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 29, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest IronNet (IRNT) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $27.00. The current price IronNet (IRNT) is trading at is $1.99, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.