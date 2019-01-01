ñol

IronNet
(NYSE:IRNT)
$1.99
0.07[3.65%]
At close: Sep 2
$1.93
-0.0600[-3.02%]
After Hours: 5:17PM EDT
Day High/Low1.84 - 2.0252 Week High/Low1.85 - 7.12Open / Close1.9 / 1.98Float / Outstanding52.5M / 101.1M
Vol / Avg.696.2K / 967.5KMkt Cap201.3MP/E-50d Avg. Price2.34
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-EPS-0.33Total Float52.5M

IronNet Stock (NYSE:IRNT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for IronNet

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert

IronNet Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for IronNet (IRNT)?
A

The latest price target for IronNet (NYSE: IRNT) was reported by Jefferies on September 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $27.00 expecting IRNT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1256.78% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for IronNet (IRNT)?
A

The latest analyst rating for IronNet (NYSE: IRNT) was provided by Jefferies, and IronNet initiated their hold rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for IronNet (IRNT)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of IronNet, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for IronNet was filed on September 29, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 29, 2022.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating IronNet (IRNT) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest IronNet (IRNT) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $27.00. The current price IronNet (IRNT) is trading at is $1.99, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

