IronNet
(NYSE:IRNT)
$1.99
0.07[3.65%]
At close: Sep 2
$1.93
-0.0600[-3.02%]
After Hours: 5:17PM EDT
Day High/Low1.84 - 2.0252 Week High/Low1.85 - 7.12Open / Close1.9 / 1.98Float / Outstanding52.5M / 101.1M
Vol / Avg.696.2K / 967.5KMkt Cap201.3MP/E-50d Avg. Price2.34
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-EPS-0.33Total Float52.5M

IronNet Stock (NYSE:IRNT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

IronNet reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Jun 14

EPS

$-0.330

Quarterly Revenue

$6.7M

Annual Revenue (as of Apr 30)

$6.7M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of IronNet using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert

IronNet Questions & Answers

Q
When is IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) reporting earnings?
A

IronNet (IRNT) is scheduled to report earnings on September 14, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on June 14, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for IronNet (NYSE:IRNT)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.17, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were IronNet’s (NYSE:IRNT) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $6.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

