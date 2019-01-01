IronNet Stock (NYSE:IRNT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Jun 14
EPS
$-0.330
Quarterly Revenue
$6.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Apr 30)
$6.7M
Earnings History
IronNet Questions & Answers
When is IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) reporting earnings?
IronNet (IRNT) is scheduled to report earnings on September 14, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on June 14, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for IronNet (NYSE:IRNT)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.17, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were IronNet’s (NYSE:IRNT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $6.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
