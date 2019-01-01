Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ideal Power missed estimated earnings by 24.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.25.
Revenue was down $117.05 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.11% increase in the share price the next day.
Earnings History
Ideal Power Questions & Answers
Ideal Power (IPWR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-2.30, which missed the estimate of $-1.90.
The Actual Revenue was $253.4K, which missed the estimate of $490K.
