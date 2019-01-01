Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Earnings

Ideal Power missed estimated earnings by 24.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.25.

Revenue was down $117.05 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.11% increase in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.