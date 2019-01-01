Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Ideal Power
Ideal Power Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) was reported by Benchmark on February 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $28.00 expecting IPWR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 131.60% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) was provided by Benchmark, and Ideal Power initiated their speculative buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Ideal Power, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Ideal Power was filed on February 16, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 16, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Ideal Power (IPWR) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $28.00. The current price Ideal Power (IPWR) is trading at is $12.09, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
