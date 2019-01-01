iPower (NASDAQ:IPW), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 05:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
iPower beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.03.
Revenue was up $9.67 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 39.26% increase in the share price the next day.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of iPower using advanced sorting and filters.
iPower Questions & Answers
iPower (IPW) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q3.
iPower (IPW) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on June 24, 2021 for Q3 and the Actual EPS was $-0.01, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
iPower (IPW) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on June 24, 2021 for Q3 and the Actual Revenue was $13.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.