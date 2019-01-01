iPower (NASDAQ:IPW), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 05:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

iPower beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.03.

Revenue was up $9.67 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 39.26% increase in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.