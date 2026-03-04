Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:30 PM.
Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.
Earnings
Intrepid Potash beat estimated earnings by 63.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.3.
Revenue was up $20.07 million from the same period last year.
Earnings History Overview
In the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.05, resulting in a 8.56% drop change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at Intrepid Potash's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.16
|0.18
|-0.05
|-0.04
|EPS Actual
|0.11
|0.45
|0.39
|-0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|48.36M
|59.04M
|71.59M
|50.35M
|Revenue Actual
|53.20M
|71.47M
|97.76M
|55.80M
To track all earnings releases for Intrepid Potash visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.