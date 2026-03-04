Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:30 PM.

Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.

Earnings

Intrepid Potash beat estimated earnings by 63.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.3.

Revenue was up $20.07 million from the same period last year.

Earnings History Overview

In the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.05, resulting in a 8.56% drop change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at Intrepid Potash's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.18 -0.05 -0.04 EPS Actual 0.11 0.45 0.39 -0.11 Revenue Estimate 48.36M 59.04M 71.59M 50.35M Revenue Actual 53.20M 71.47M 97.76M 55.80M

To track all earnings releases for Intrepid Potash visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.