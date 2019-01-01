IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for IPG Photonics
IPG Photonics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for IPG Photonics (NASDAQ: IPGP) was reported by Benchmark on May 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $183.00 expecting IPGP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 76.32% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for IPG Photonics (NASDAQ: IPGP) was provided by Benchmark, and IPG Photonics maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of IPG Photonics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for IPG Photonics was filed on May 4, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 4, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest IPG Photonics (IPGP) rating was a maintained with a price target of $220.00 to $183.00. The current price IPG Photonics (IPGP) is trading at is $103.79, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
