EXCLUSIVE: ImmunoPrecise Antibodies' Subsidiary Releases Software With Customizable Interface For AI-Driven Drug Discovery

On Monday, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd IPA announced that its subsidiary, BioStrand, has released the commercial version of LENSai API software.

This advanced AI-driven software solution is available immediately.

Details on this new offering will be revealed today at 2:00 pm ET, followed by a presentation, live demonstration, and interview at 6:30 pm ET at the InterSystems Global Summit 2024.

These new software capabilities combine BioStrand's LENSai Application Programming Interface with electronic health records through a customizable interface, enabling research and drug discovery capabilities with large language models.

The company says the software will enable industry professionals to quickly and easily access and merge patient data, company research data, and extensive life science databases.

This new release allows corporations to analyze major datasets related to generating novel, potentially safer, and more effective drugs.

The BioStrand team continues to develop a full LENSai data management platform, which is expected to be released in Q1/Q2 2025.

BioStrand is offering a subscription service that enables a wide range of technology, healthcare, and pharmaceutical companies to access BioStrand's unique capabilities and integrate the software into their existing platforms to enhance their drug discovery and development programs.

Price Action: IPA shares closed at $0.99 on Friday.