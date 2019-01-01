ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 16
EPS
$-0.160
Quarterly Revenue
$3.8M
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
$4.8M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies using advanced sorting and filters.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Questions & Answers
When is ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) reporting earnings?
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 16, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.29, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were ImmunoPrecise Antibodies’s (NASDAQ:IPA) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $4.9M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.