ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ: IPA) was reported by Benchmark on October 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting IPA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 124.72% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ: IPA) was provided by Benchmark, and ImmunoPrecise Antibodies initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies was filed on October 25, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 25, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $12.00. The current price ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA) is trading at is $5.34, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
