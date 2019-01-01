QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.6M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.38 - 3.58
Mkt Cap
16.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
29.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 8:18AM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 4:31PM
Benzinga - Dec 23, 2021, 5:03PM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 10:53AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 5:34PM
load more
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
ION Geophysical Corp is a United States-based technology-focused company, which provides geoscience products, services, and solutions to the global oil and gas industry. The company operates through two segments: E&P Technology & Services and E&P Operations Optimization. It generates the majority of its revenue comes from the Technology & Services segment which creates digital data assets and delivers services to E&P(exploration and production) companies. Its geographical segments are Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa, Middle East, and others.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ION Geophysical Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ION Geophysical (IO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE: IO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ION Geophysical's (IO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ION Geophysical (IO) stock?

A

The latest price target for ION Geophysical (NYSE: IO) was reported by Alliance Global Partners on June 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.20 expecting IO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 652.55% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ION Geophysical (IO)?

A

The stock price for ION Geophysical (NYSE: IO) is $0.5581 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:58:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ION Geophysical (IO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ION Geophysical.

Q

When is ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) reporting earnings?

A

ION Geophysical’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is ION Geophysical (IO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ION Geophysical.

Q

What sector and industry does ION Geophysical (IO) operate in?

A

ION Geophysical is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.