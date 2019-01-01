|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE: IO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in ION Geophysical’s space includes: Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS), Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI), NCS Multistage Holdings (NASDAQ:NCSM), KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ:KLXE) and Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN).
The latest price target for ION Geophysical (NYSE: IO) was reported by Alliance Global Partners on June 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.20 expecting IO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 652.55% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for ION Geophysical (NYSE: IO) is $0.5581 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:58:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for ION Geophysical.
ION Geophysical’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for ION Geophysical.
ION Geophysical is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.