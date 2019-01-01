QQQ
Ion Beam Applications SA develops and manufactures medical devices and software solutions. The firm operates in two segments: proton therapy and other accelerators and dosimetry. Proton therapy and other accelerators business contribute to the majority of sales. It offers solutions for precision cancer treatment through the use of proton beams, as well as cyclotrons used for the production of radioisotopes and industrial accelerators for sterilization and ionization. The dosimetry business sells measurement and quality assurance instruments for radiotherapy and medical imaging. The firm operates in three geographical areas: Belgium, the United States, and Rest of World, with REst-of-World sales generating the largest proportion of revenue.

Ion Beam Applications Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ion Beam Applications (IOBCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ion Beam Applications (OTCPK: IOBCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ion Beam Applications's (IOBCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ion Beam Applications.

Q

What is the target price for Ion Beam Applications (IOBCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ion Beam Applications

Q

Current Stock Price for Ion Beam Applications (IOBCF)?

A

The stock price for Ion Beam Applications (OTCPK: IOBCF) is $20.92 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ion Beam Applications (IOBCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ion Beam Applications.

Q

When is Ion Beam Applications (OTCPK:IOBCF) reporting earnings?

A

Ion Beam Applications does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ion Beam Applications (IOBCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ion Beam Applications.

Q

What sector and industry does Ion Beam Applications (IOBCF) operate in?

A

Ion Beam Applications is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.