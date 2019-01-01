|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Ion Beam Applications (OTCPK: IOBCF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Ion Beam Applications.
There is no analysis for Ion Beam Applications
The stock price for Ion Beam Applications (OTCPK: IOBCF) is $20.92 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Ion Beam Applications.
Ion Beam Applications does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Ion Beam Applications.
Ion Beam Applications is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.