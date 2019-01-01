Ion Beam Applications SA develops and manufactures medical devices and software solutions. The firm operates in two segments: proton therapy and other accelerators and dosimetry. Proton therapy and other accelerators business contribute to the majority of sales. It offers solutions for precision cancer treatment through the use of proton beams, as well as cyclotrons used for the production of radioisotopes and industrial accelerators for sterilization and ionization. The dosimetry business sells measurement and quality assurance instruments for radiotherapy and medical imaging. The firm operates in three geographical areas: Belgium, the United States, and Rest of World, with REst-of-World sales generating the largest proportion of revenue.