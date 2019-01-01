|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Iofina (OTCPK: IOFNF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Iofina.
There is no analysis for Iofina
The stock price for Iofina (OTCPK: IOFNF) is $0.1988 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:56:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Iofina.
Iofina does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Iofina.
Iofina is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.