Iofina PLC is a holding company engaged in the exploration and production of iodine, iodine specialty chemical derivatives, water and natural gas. The company's operating segment includes Halogen Derivatives and Iodine; Hemp seeds and Hemp biomass. Through its segment, it involves in the production of raw iodine and iodine derivatives and engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, iodine and water for various applications. It generates a significant amount of its total revenues from North America and Asia.