Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/32.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.14 - 0.29
Mkt Cap
38.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
11.04
Shares
191.9M
Outstanding
Iofina PLC is a holding company engaged in the exploration and production of iodine, iodine specialty chemical derivatives, water and natural gas. The company's operating segment includes Halogen Derivatives and Iodine; Hemp seeds and Hemp biomass. Through its segment, it involves in the production of raw iodine and iodine derivatives and engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, iodine and water for various applications. It generates a significant amount of its total revenues from North America and Asia.

Iofina Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Iofina (IOFNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Iofina (OTCPK: IOFNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Iofina's (IOFNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Iofina.

Q

What is the target price for Iofina (IOFNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Iofina

Q

Current Stock Price for Iofina (IOFNF)?

A

The stock price for Iofina (OTCPK: IOFNF) is $0.1988 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:56:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Iofina (IOFNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Iofina.

Q

When is Iofina (OTCPK:IOFNF) reporting earnings?

A

Iofina does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Iofina (IOFNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Iofina.

Q

What sector and industry does Iofina (IOFNF) operate in?

A

Iofina is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.