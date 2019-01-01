Iochpe-Maxion SA is a Brazilian company involved in the manufacturing of automobile parts. Its core business is the production of wheels and structural components for light and commercial vehicles and equipment for railways. The company is a world leader in the production of automotive wheels. It has nearly 30 manufacturing facilities located globally and has customers worldwide and operates through three divisions; Maxion Wheels, Maxion Structural Components, and Amsted-Maxion. Maxion Wheels produces and markets a wide range of steel wheels, Maxion Structural Components, we produce struts, sleepers, and chassis assembled for light vehicles and Amsted-Maxion produces freight wagons, railway wheels and castings.