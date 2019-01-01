QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Iochpe-Maxion SA is a Brazilian company involved in the manufacturing of automobile parts. Its core business is the production of wheels and structural components for light and commercial vehicles and equipment for railways. The company is a world leader in the production of automotive wheels. It has nearly 30 manufacturing facilities located globally and has customers worldwide and operates through three divisions; Maxion Wheels, Maxion Structural Components, and Amsted-Maxion. Maxion Wheels produces and markets a wide range of steel wheels, Maxion Structural Components, we produce struts, sleepers, and chassis assembled for light vehicles and Amsted-Maxion produces freight wagons, railway wheels and castings.

Iochpe-Maxion Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Iochpe-Maxion (IOCJY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Iochpe-Maxion (OTCPK: IOCJY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Iochpe-Maxion's (IOCJY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Iochpe-Maxion.

Q

What is the target price for Iochpe-Maxion (IOCJY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Iochpe-Maxion

Q

Current Stock Price for Iochpe-Maxion (IOCJY)?

A

The stock price for Iochpe-Maxion (OTCPK: IOCJY) is $0.7 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 19:09:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Iochpe-Maxion (IOCJY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 21, 2018.

Q

When is Iochpe-Maxion (OTCPK:IOCJY) reporting earnings?

A

Iochpe-Maxion’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Iochpe-Maxion (IOCJY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Iochpe-Maxion.

Q

What sector and industry does Iochpe-Maxion (IOCJY) operate in?

A

Iochpe-Maxion is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.