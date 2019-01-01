Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$-0.060
Quarterly Revenue
$25.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$25.1M
Earnings History
Identiv Questions & Answers
When is Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) reporting earnings?
Identiv (INVE) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.15, which missed the estimate of $-0.10.
What were Identiv’s (NASDAQ:INVE) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $14.8M, which beat the estimate of $14.5M.
