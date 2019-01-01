Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Innoviva
Innoviva Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Innoviva (NASDAQ: INVA) was reported by Morgan Stanley on April 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $13.00 expecting INVA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -12.93% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Innoviva (NASDAQ: INVA) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Innoviva maintained their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Innoviva, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Innoviva was filed on April 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Innoviva (INVA) rating was a maintained with a price target of $12.00 to $13.00. The current price Innoviva (INVA) is trading at is $14.93, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
