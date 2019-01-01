InMode (NASDAQ:INMD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 07:15 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

InMode beat estimated earnings by 8.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.37.

Revenue was up $20.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 8.43% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at InMode's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.55 0.50 0.40 0.27 EPS Actual 0.64 0.55 0.51 0.35 Revenue Estimate 102.34M 89.26M 74.27M 56.21M Revenue Actual 110.54M 94.18M 87.33M 65.52M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

InMode management provided guidance for Q1 2022, expecting earnings between $0.38 and $0.39 per share.

