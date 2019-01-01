Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$-0.800
Quarterly Revenue
$929K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$915K
Earnings History
Inhibrx Questions & Answers
When is Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) reporting earnings?
Inhibrx (INBX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.77, which missed the estimate of $-0.60.
What were Inhibrx’s (NASDAQ:INBX) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $5.9M, which beat the estimate of $1M.
