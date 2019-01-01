Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Inhibrx
Inhibrx Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Inhibrx (NASDAQ: INBX) was reported by SMBC Nikko on March 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $40.00 expecting INBX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 265.30% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Inhibrx (NASDAQ: INBX) was provided by SMBC Nikko, and Inhibrx initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Inhibrx, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Inhibrx was filed on March 16, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 16, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Inhibrx (INBX) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $40.00. The current price Inhibrx (INBX) is trading at is $10.95, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
