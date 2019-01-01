|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-24
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-22
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of iMedia Brands (NASDAQ: IMBI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in iMedia Brands’s space includes: Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR), Cango (NYSE:CANG), LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB), Boqii Holding (NYSE:BQ) and Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ).
The latest price target for iMedia Brands (NASDAQ: IMBI) was reported by B. Riley Securities on June 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting IMBI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 225.44% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for iMedia Brands (NASDAQ: IMBI) is $6.76 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for iMedia Brands.
iMedia Brands’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 24, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for iMedia Brands.
iMedia Brands is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.